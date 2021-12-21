Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Alpha Metallurgical Resources' (NYSE:AMR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alpha Metallurgical Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$148m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$292m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Alpha Metallurgical Resources Tell Us?

The fact that Alpha Metallurgical Resources is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 49% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On Alpha Metallurgical Resources' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Alpha Metallurgical Resources' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 19% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

