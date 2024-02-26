Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $176.016 million, or $12.88 per share. This compares with $220.680 million, or $13.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $959.991 million from $823.448 million last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $176.016 Mln. vs. $220.680 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $12.88 vs. $13.37 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $959.991 Mln vs. $823.448 Mln last year.

