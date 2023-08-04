Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $181.355 million, or $12.16 per share. This compares with $574.157 million, or $29.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.8% to $858.371 million from $1.336 billion last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

