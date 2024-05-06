Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $126.99 million, or $9.59 per share. This compares with $270.77 million, or $17.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $864.07 million from $911.24 million last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

