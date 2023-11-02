Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Profit Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $93.8 million, or $6.65 per share. This compares with $252.8 million, or $14.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $741.82 million from $869.77 million last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $93.8 Mln. vs. $252.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.65 vs. $14.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.46 -Revenue (Q3): $741.82 Mln vs. $869.77 Mln last year.

