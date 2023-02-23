Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $220.680 million, or $13.37 per share. This compares with $257.445 million, or $13.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $15.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $823.448 million from $828.216 million last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $220.680 Mln. vs. $257.445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $13.37 vs. $13.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $15.07 -Revenue (Q4): $823.448 Mln vs. $828.216 Mln last year.

