Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.80 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $93.81 million, or $6.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $671.90 million from $741.82 million last year.

