ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES Earnings Results: $AMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES ($AMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $617,350,000, missing estimates of $664,782,000 by $-47,432,000.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES insiders have traded $AMR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH S. COURTIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,621 shares for an estimated $2,429,301.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

