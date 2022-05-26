Alpha Metallurgical Resources Climbs 5%

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Thursday morning, continuing an uptrend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement on the day.

Currently, shares are at $177.60, up 5.23 percent from the previous close of $168.78 on a volume of 362,293. The shares have traded in a range of $16.06-$178.90 on average volume of 665,170 for the last 52 weeks.

