Alpha Metallurgical Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMR

In trading on Friday, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $290.42, changing hands as low as $289.00 per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.72 per share, with $452 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $290.50.

