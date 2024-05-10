News & Insights

Markets
AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMR

May 10, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $290.42, changing hands as low as $289.00 per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AMR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.72 per share, with $452 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $290.50.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AZO
 SNA Dividend Growth Rate
 Funds Holding DOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksCommodities
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.