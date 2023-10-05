Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Price Target Increased by 13.99% to 228.48

The average one-year price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) has been revised to 228.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.99% from the prior estimate of 200.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 195.94 to a high of 266.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.74% from the latest reported closing price of 239.86 / share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Declares $0.50 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $239.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.76%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 86.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMR is 0.58%, an increase of 46.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 11,371K shares. The put/call ratio of AMR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 673K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 600K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 496K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 494K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 458K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Background Information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

