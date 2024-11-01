Alpha Metallurgical provides 2025 operational guidance

Alpha has committed approximately 3.7 million tons of metallurgical coal to domestic customers for shipment in the 2025 calendar year at an average price of $152.51 per ton. For sales volumes, Alpha expects to ship between 15.0 million and 16.0 million metallurgical tons in 2025 as well as another 1.0 million to 1.4 million tons of incidental thermal coal, bringing total 2025 shipment expectations to a range of 16.0 million to 17.4 million tons for the year. Alpha expects its 2025 cost of coal sales to be between $103.00 and $108.00 per ton. Expects capital expenditures of $152M-$182M.

