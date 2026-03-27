Alpha Metallurgical Insider Purchase Worth $2 Million Comes Just Weeks Before 20% Rally

Key Points

A director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported buying 10,000 shares for $1.87 million on March 11, 2026.

This transaction represented 1.17% of Kenneth S. Courtis's direct common stock holdings at the time of purchase.

All shares were acquired via direct ownership; no derivative or indirect entities were involved.

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Kenneth S. Courtis, a director of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, reported the purchase of 10,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on March 11, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value ~$1.87 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 866,537 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$162.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($186.87); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close (price not provided in source).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Kenneth S. Courtis's historical trading activity?

This purchase is closely aligned with the median size of his recent buy and sell trades, with the 10,000-share acquisition closely approximating the 10,621-share median for all event types over his 20 reported trades since May 2023.

This purchase is closely aligned with the median size of his recent buy and sell trades, with the 10,000-share acquisition closely approximating the 10,621-share median for all event types over his 20 reported trades since May 2023. What was the market context around the time of this transaction?

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources closed at $187.55 on March 11, 2026, up from an open of $179.75, while the company recorded a one-year total return of 48% as of that date.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources closed at $187.55 on March 11, 2026, up from an open of $179.75, while the company recorded a one-year total return of 48% as of that date. What is the current scale of Courtis's direct ownership after this transaction?

Following the purchase, Courtis directly holds 866,537 shares, valued at approximately $162.52 million using the March 11, 2026 closing price.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 11, 2026) $186.87 Market capitalization $2.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.13 billion 1-year price change 48%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 11, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Alpha Metallurgical Resources produces, processes, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal, operating multiple active mines and coal preparation facilities in Virginia and West Virginia.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the extraction and sale of coal products to both domestic and international markets, with a focus on supplying the steel and power generation industries.

Its main customers include steel producers, utility companies, and industrial users requiring high-quality coal for energy and manufacturing applications.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources operates at scale as a leading U.S. coal producer, leveraging a diversified portfolio of mining assets and preparation plants. The company’s strategy centers on supplying metallurgical coal to the steel industry and thermal coal to power generators, emphasizing operational efficiency and market responsiveness. Its competitive edge lies in its established presence in key Appalachian coal basins and its ability to serve both domestic and international demand.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase seems like a conviction-driven move amid a broader pattern of buying, and the roughly 20% stock surge since the buying seems to suggest the move was smart.



Under the hood, Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported a net loss of $17.3 million in the fourth quarter, while its Adjusted EBITDA came in at $28.5 million, reflecting the tough metallurgical coal pricing environment through much of 2025. However, there’s a glimmer of hope as pricing improved toward the end of the quarter, with management hinting at more favorable conditions heading into early 2026. The firm’s balance sheet is also a strong point, boasting around $524 million in liquidity and minimal long-term debt, plus they’ve been actively returning capital through a hefty $1.5 billion buyback program.



Ultimately, the key takeaway here is that this investment remains a cyclical play tied to steel demand and coal prices, and the insider buying here following a 48% annual gain, coupled with an additional 20% uptick after the purchase, suggests management sees more upside.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.