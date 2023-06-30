Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed at $164.36, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.22% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical to post earnings of $9.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 68.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $745 million, down 44.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $44.35 per share and revenue of $3.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.21% and -22.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.42% lower. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alpha Metallurgical's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.79.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

