Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed at $141.10, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.8% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha Metallurgical as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alpha Metallurgical is projected to report earnings of $16.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 281.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $882.2 million, up 35.97% from the prior-year quarter.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $82.95 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +442.16% and +81.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alpha Metallurgical is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alpha Metallurgical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.31, which means Alpha Metallurgical is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



