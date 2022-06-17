Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed at $144.71, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.53% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $24.25, up 2500.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 169.38% from the prior-year quarter.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $84.55 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +452.61% and +78.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Alpha Metallurgical is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.89.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

