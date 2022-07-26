Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed at $144.73, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $30.89, up 3158.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 212.16% from the prior-year quarter.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $89.13 per share and revenue of $4.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +482.55% and +85.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.42% higher within the past month. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alpha Metallurgical has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

