Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) reached $321.42, with a -0.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.74% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alpha Metallurgical in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.58, marking a 49.56% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $812.8 million, indicating a 10.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $37.30 per share and a revenue of $3.3 billion, indicating changes of -24.34% and -4.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.92% lower. Currently, Alpha Metallurgical is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Alpha Metallurgical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.79 for its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)

