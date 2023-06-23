Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed the most recent trading day at $165.01, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.68% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alpha Metallurgical as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alpha Metallurgical is projected to report earnings of $12.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $828.3 million, down 38.02% from the year-ago period.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $48.96 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.41% and -20.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alpha Metallurgical is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Alpha Metallurgical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.22.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)

