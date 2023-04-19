Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed the most recent trading day at $167.92, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.72% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha Metallurgical as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $858.5 million, down 19.91% from the year-ago period.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $46.09 per share and revenue of $3.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.02% and -20.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha Metallurgical is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alpha Metallurgical is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.77.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

