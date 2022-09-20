Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed the most recent trading day at $137.74, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.46% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $16.89, up 281.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $882.2 million, up 35.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $82.95 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +442.16% and +81.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha Metallurgical is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Alpha Metallurgical's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



