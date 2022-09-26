Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed the most recent trading day at $117.90, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 12.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Alpha Metallurgical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alpha Metallurgical is projected to report earnings of $16.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 281.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $882.2 million, up 35.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $82.95 per share and revenue of $4.1 billion, which would represent changes of +442.16% and +81.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alpha Metallurgical currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.17, which means Alpha Metallurgical is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



