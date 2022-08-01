Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) closed at $135.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.52% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alpha Metallurgical as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical to post earnings of $30.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3158.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 212.16% from the prior-year quarter.

AMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $89.13 per share and revenue of $4.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +482.55% and +85.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alpha Metallurgical should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.42% higher. Alpha Metallurgical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alpha Metallurgical has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.51.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

