Alpha HPA Loses Substantial Holder Status with AustralianSuper

November 01, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Alpha HPA Limited (AU:A4N) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Alpha HPA Limited as of October 28, 2024. This change in status was accompanied by significant trading activities by JPMorgan Nominees Australia Ltd, involving both buying and selling of shares. These developments could influence investor sentiment towards Alpha HPA in the financial markets.

