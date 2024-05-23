Alpha HPA Limited Calls Shareholder Meeting for Strategic Votes

Alpha HPA Limited (AU:A4N) has released an update.

Alpha HPA Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions. These include ratifying the issuance of shares to select investors and approving the grant of share rights to directors under the company’s incentive plan. The meeting will address the company’s strategic financing and leadership incentive efforts to bolster its growth.

