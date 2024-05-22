News & Insights

Alpha HPA Limited Announces Share Quotation

May 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Alpha HPA Limited (AU:A4N) has released an update.

Alpha HPA Limited has applied for the quotation of 71,111,111 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX, with the securities expected to be quoted starting May 24, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial activities and represents a significant event for investors watching the stock.

