Alpha HPA Launches Share Purchase Plan

Alpha HPA Limited has opened a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders following a successful institutional placement. The SPP allows shareholders to buy up to A$30,000 of new shares without brokerage or transaction fees, at a price either equal to the placement price or at a 2% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price. The funds from the SPP, closing on 13 June 2024, are earmarked for the immediate commencement of the company’s Stage 2 project execution.

