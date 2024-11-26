Alpha FX Repurchases Shares to Strengthen Market Position

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International, a prominent financial solutions provider, has repurchased 15,000 of its own shares at 2,260 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the number of ordinary shares in circulation to 42,126,723, which shareholders can use to assess changes in their ownership interests. The company’s commitment to innovation and agility continues to drive its success in serving corporate and institutional clients worldwide.

