Alpha Exploration’s Meeting Yields Full Approval

Alpha Exploration Ltd. successfully held its annual general meeting, approving all proposed matters, including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting saw a significant shareholder turnout, with over 55% of shares represented. Notably, the corporation’s stock option plan received full approval.

