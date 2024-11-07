News & Insights

Stocks

Alpha Exploration’s Meeting Yields Full Approval

November 07, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSE:ALEX) has released an update.

Alpha Exploration Ltd. successfully held its annual general meeting, approving all proposed matters, including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting saw a significant shareholder turnout, with over 55% of shares represented. Notably, the corporation’s stock option plan received full approval.

For further insights into TSE:ALEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.