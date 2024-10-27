News & Insights

Alpha DX Seeks Extension Amid Restructuring

October 27, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Alpha Energy Holdings (SG:VVL) has released an update.

Alpha DX Group Limited, currently under judicial management, has applied for an extension to meet various compliance deadlines with the Singapore Exchange. The company seeks additional time to announce full-year financial statements and hold annual general meetings for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. This move is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts.

