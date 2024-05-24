Alpha DX Group Reports No Major Changes

Alpha Energy Holdings (SG:VVL) has released an update.

Alpha DX Group Limited, currently under judicial management, reported no significant changes in the company’s affairs since previous updates. Shareholders have been advised to seek professional counsel for any necessary actions. The situation remains under close supervision, with further updates promised as significant developments occur.

