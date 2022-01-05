Alpha Dhabi creates UAE's largest health provider with ADQ deal

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD on Wednesday said it had created the UAE's largest healthcare provider in an agreement with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.

The health provider will operate through Alpha Dhabi's unit Pure Health Medical Supplies LLC, into which will merge ADQ's Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) and National Health Insurance Company (Daman).

SEHA, the largest healthcare network in the UAE, runs the public health infrastructure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and also operates COVID-19 screening centres in other parts of the UAE.

Tamouh Healthcare, Yas Clinic Group and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center will also become part of Pure Health, an Alpha Dhabi statement said, without specifying from which entity those units were acquired.

Alpha Dhabi is a holding company operating in the healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors. It listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in June and is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed International Holding Company IHC.AD.

IHC is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' national security adviser and a brother of the country's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

