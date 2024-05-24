News & Insights

Alpha Copper Secures Funding and Refocuses Projects

May 24, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Alpha Copper Corp (TSE:ALCU) has released an update.

Alpha Copper Corp. has successfully secured $350,000 through unsecured loans, with a 12% annual interest rate and a 12-month maturity, aimed at funding property payments and general working capital. In exchange for the loans, the company will issue 290,000 Bonus Shares to the lenders, adhering to a four-month statutory hold period. Alongside this financial move, Alpha Copper is strategically focusing on its Star, Okeover, and Indata projects in British Columbia, discontinuing its involvement in the Hopper project in Yukon.

