Alpha Copper Secures Funding and Refocuses Projects

Alpha Copper Corp (TSE:ALCU) has released an update.

Alpha Copper Corp. has successfully secured $350,000 through unsecured loans, with a 12% annual interest rate and a 12-month maturity, aimed at funding property payments and general working capital. In exchange for the loans, the company will issue 290,000 Bonus Shares to the lenders, adhering to a four-month statutory hold period. Alongside this financial move, Alpha Copper is strategically focusing on its Star, Okeover, and Indata projects in British Columbia, discontinuing its involvement in the Hopper project in Yukon.

For further insights into TSE:ALCU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.