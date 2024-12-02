Alpha Copper Corp. Completes Private Placement

Alpha Copper Corp (TSE:ALCU) has released an update.

Alpha Copper Corp. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $404,999.91 through the issuance of 4,499,999 units priced at $0.09 each. These funds will be used for general working capital and to meet property commitments. The company focuses on developing copper resource assets to support the green economy.

