Alpha Cognition Inc. Appoints New Finance VP

October 21, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Alpha Cognition Inc (TSE:ACOG) has released an update.

Alpha Cognition Inc., a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations for neurodegenerative disorders, has appointed Henry Du as VP of Finance and interim CFO. With over 20 years of experience in finance, Du is expected to play a crucial role in the company’s financial strategy as it moves towards commercializing its treatments.

