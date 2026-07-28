Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Surges 8.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) shares ended the last trading session 8.6% higher at $8.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Alpha Cognition’s stock gained as investors remained optimistic about the company's Alzheimer's disease franchise and its commercial and pipeline progress. Sentiment has been supported by the continued launch momentum of Zunveyl, the company's approved oral treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, along with encouraging top-line data from the BEACON real-world study, which demonstrated favorable cognitive, behavioral, functional and tolerability outcomes in long-term care patients.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $4.32 million, up 160.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alpha Cognition Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACOG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Twist Bioscience (TWST), finished the last trading session 4.1% lower at $86.54. TWST has returned -9.6% over the past month.

For Twist Bioscience, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.5. This represents a change of -6.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Twist Bioscience currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.