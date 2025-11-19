Is Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 950 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alpha Cognition Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACOG's full-year earnings has moved 30.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ACOG has gained about 5.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. As we can see, Alpha Cognition Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM). The stock has returned 13.5% year-to-date.

For Actinium Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alpha Cognition Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 468 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, so ACOG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 144-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +5.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alpha Cognition Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

