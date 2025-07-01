Is Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 989 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alpha Cognition Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACOG's full-year earnings has moved 49.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACOG has moved about 58.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.7% on average. This shows that Alpha Cognition Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.9%.

The consensus estimate for Astellas Pharma Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 15.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alpha Cognition Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 497 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so ACOG is performing better in this area.

Astellas Pharma Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 155-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +1.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alpha Cognition Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

