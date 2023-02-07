Alpha Capital Anstalt Cuts Stake in IMAC Holdings (IMAC)

Fintel reports that Alpha Capital Anstalt has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of IMAC Holdings Inc (IMAC). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 1.96MM shares and 7.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.15% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for IMAC Holdings is $3.59. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 255.15% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMAC Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 19.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMAC is 0.0015%, a decrease of 66.1002%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 5,400K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 1,691,504 shares

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,229,665 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 910,915 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508,049 shares

Geode Capital Management holds 204,936 shares

IMAC Holdings Background Information

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids.

