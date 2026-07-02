Alpha Blue Capital ETF (ABCS) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF ABCS is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 19.9% from its 52-week low price of $28.19 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

ABCS in Focus

This fund offers exposure to small and mid-cap stocks with attractive valuation, sound fundamentals, quality, and positive business momentum. The product charges 42 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Style Box-All Cap Blend- ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The fund recently touched a new 52-week peak, largely driven by resilient performance in U.S. small and mid-cap markets, as easing rate-cut expectations boosted risk appetite toward U.S. small and mid-cap stocks. Further, the fund benefits from a highly active and dynamic management strategy that capitalizes on specific momentum and growth catalysts within its smaller-cap holdings.

More Gains Ahead?

ABCS may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 17.54 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.