Alpha Bank teams up with Generali to distribute bancassurance

ATHENS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four biggest banks, said on Thursday it has agreed an exclusive distribution deal with Assicurazioni Generali to sell the Italian insurer's non-life and health insurance products.

The agreement comes after Generali GASI.MI signed a deal to fully acquire French AXA Group's AXAF.PA Greek subsidiary AXA Insurance for 165 million euros ($202.97 million).

Alpha Bank said the new partnership leverages the consolidation of AXA's Greek operations into Generali, which becomes a leading player in non-life and health insurance.

The bank said bancassurance distribution is a growth pillar and would speed up its ambitions for a strong increase in annual premiums and corresponding commissions.

"The new agreement with Generali is testament to the focus of Alpha Bank on improving its competitive position in the bancassurance space," Alpha Bank CEO Vassilis Psaltis said in a statement.

PwC was Alpha's financial adviser on the deal.

($1 = 0.8129 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

