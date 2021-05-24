Alpha Bank shares jump 11% after equity offering update

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Greek lender Alpha Bank ACBr.AT jumped 11% in early Monday trade, rebounding from a plunge of about 30% on Friday, after the bank released an update on a planned equity offering to raise about 800 million euros ($975.84 million). L5N2NB11O

Alpha shares were trading at 1.01 euros.

($1 = 0.8198 euros)

