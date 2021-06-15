Alpha Bank shareholders approve equity offering plan

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT got shareholder approval to go ahead with a equity offering of up to 800 mln euros at Tuesday's extraordinary shareholders meeting, an official at the bank said.

The shareholders meeting reached a quorum of 57%, above the minimum 50%.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

