Alpha Bank shareholders approve 800 mln euro share offering plan

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four biggest lenders, got shareholder approval to go ahead with an equity offering of up to 800 mln euros at Tuesday's extraordinary shareholders meeting, an official at the bank said.

The shareholders meeting reached a quorum of 57%, above the required minimum of 50%. More than 80% of shareholders present at the meeting gave a thumbs up on the planned equity offering.

Alpha Bank's CEO Vassilis Psaltis told shareholders the capital increase will help the bank to achieve double-digit profitability growth rates and its ability to payout dividends.

Alpha Bank has said that it wants the fundraising to fuel growth as European Union recovery funds start flowing in.

The planned share sale will be via bookbuilding to international institutional investors and a simultaneous public offering in Greece, targeting completion by mid-July.

Alpha, with a current market value of 1.85 billion euros, has said the capital increase will help it drive its bad loan ratio to around 2.0%, and generate 10% return on equity by 2024.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with Citigroup the senior joint bookrunner and Barclays and Axia Ventures joint bookrunners.

