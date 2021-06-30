Alpha Bank share sale oversubscribed two times, priced at 1.0 euro/share per share

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank's ACBr.AT share placement with institutional investors was oversubscribed about two times and was priced at 1.0 euro per share, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, launched a combined share offering on Monday to raise 800 million euros ($948.80 million).

A public offering in Greece and an international placement with institutional investors via bookbuilding ran in parallel.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

