Alpha Bank sells bad loan portfolio to Hoist Finance

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, said on Monday it signed a binding agreement to sell a 1.5 billion euro ($1.62 billion) portfolio of bad loans to Hoist Finance AB.

The transaction, named Project Cell, is expected to reduce Alpha Bank's non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio by 20 basis points, it said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the last quarter of the year.

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Jason Neely)

