Alpha Bank seals deal to sell bad debt portfolio

Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender, has agreed to sell a portfolio of bad loans worth 1.1 billion euros to Poseidon Financial Investor DAC, an entity financed by funds managed by U.S. investment manager Fortress Group affiliates, it said on Wednesday.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Alpha Bank was close to finalising the deal.

The sale is part of Alpha's efforts to offload bad debt and clean up its balance sheet as Greek banks revive plans to divest non-performing loans after the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Τhe price agreed for the portfolio of non-performing loans, named Neptune, was about 24% of book value and could be raised up to 30%.

The sale is expected to have a positive impact on Alpha's capital and liquidity and is in line with a strategic plan unveiled in November, it said.

The transaction is likely to conclude in the third quarter. PriceWaterhouseCoopers advised Alpha on the deal. Alpha's subsidiary Cepal Hellas will be servicing the Neptune loan portfolio during the transition period.

