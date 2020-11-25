Alpha Bank Q3 profit falls, eyes completion of Galaxy sale in Q1 2021

Adds details, CEO comment

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, on Wednesday reported a drop in third quarter profit compared to the previous quarter on weaker net interest income.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continued operations of 43.8 million euros ($52.20 million) versus 97.5 million euros in the second quarter.

Alpha is in the process of securitising 10.8 billion euros of impaired loans and selling its loan servicing unit Cepal, a project named Galaxy.

Shedding these legacy loans will relieve its balance sheet, reducing its non-performing loans (NPLs) in Greece to 13% of total loans, while its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) will fall to 24%, it said.

"Despite a most challenging environment, we received two binding offers from international high-quality investors and we selected a preferred bidder, with a view to sign our transaction within the year," CEO Vassilis Psaltis said in a statement.

The bank has picked Davidson Kempner European Partners as the preferred bidder and expects to complete the transaction within the first quarter of 2021.

Alpha Bank said it had outstanding loans of 4.2 billion euros in Greece under repayment moratoria.

It said net interest income dropped 2% quarter-on-quarter to 381.8 million euros in July-September, affected by lower income from loans, the sale of its Neptune portfolio and lower business loan balances.

Net fee and commission income rose 9.5% versus the second quarter to 84.8 million euros, mainly due to the improved performance of its card business.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

