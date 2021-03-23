Alpha Bank profitable in full-year 2020, aims to lower bad loan ratio

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest banks, swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of last year but reported profits for 2020 as a whole, it said on Tuesday.

Alpha, 11%-owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit of 103.7 million euros ($123.13 million) in 2020 versus net earnings of 105.3 million euros in 2019.

In the fourth quarter, the bank lost 29.7 million euros after earning a net 44.3 million in the third quarter.

"In a year of unprecedented disruption, Alpha Bank delivered a solid performance ... after taking an additional 283 million euros of COVID-related impairments," CEO Vassilis Psaltis said in a statement.

He said management would accelerate efforts to meet a target for a single-digit non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio in Greece.

Last month, Alpha Bank agreed to sell a 10.8 billion euro ($12.81 billion) portfolio of impaired loans and 80% of loan services provider Cepal Holdings to U.S. fund Davidson Kempner.

The sale of the portfolio, known as Galaxy, was the second-largest rated securitisation of non-performing exposures (NPEs) in Europe after Monte dei Paschi's Sienna project.

At the end of December, Alpha Bank's NPE ratio, pro-forma for Galaxy, stood at 26.5%.

The group shrank its network to a total of 519 branches from 580 a year ago as a result of an ongoing rationalization. Branches in Greece stood at 336.

It said an accelerated migration of customers to digital channels continued unabated throughout last year due to the prolonged lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This resulted in higher digital sales penetration, with 92% of money transactions performed via digital channels from 87% in 2019.

($1 = 0.8429 euros)

