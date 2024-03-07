Alpha Bank posts bigger 2023 profit on higher interest rates

Adds quote from CEO in paragraph 3, more details on results

ATHENS, March 7 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, reported a bigger net profit for 2023 on higher interest rates.

Alpha Bank, in which Italian bank UniCredit CRDI.MIholds a 9% stake, reported normalized net profit of 780.4 million euros ($850.6 million) versus a profit of 398.4 million euros a year earlier.

"In 2023, Net Interest Income grew significantly, as we benefited from positive dynamics in the interest rate environment and a strong contribution from our securities portfolio," Alpha Bank CEO Vasilis Psaltis said.

Net interest income grew 41% year-on-year in 2023 to 1.65 billion euros, driven by higher rates in the eurozone and increased lending.

Net interest margin rose to 2.2% in 2023 from 1.6% a year earlier.

The company's loan-loss provisions jumped 5.8% year-on-year to 308 million euros, with the non-performing loan exposure ratio (NPE) falling to 6% of the total loan portfolio from 7.8% at the end of 2022.

It plans to reduce this ratio to under 4% by 2025.

Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of non-performing credit, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the economy by a quarter.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

